SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGBAF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a report on Monday, September 14th.

SGBAF traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 5,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.41. SES has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.29.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

