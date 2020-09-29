SelfSell Market Cap Achieves $43,029.45 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, SelfSell has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $43,029.45 and $13.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024042 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

