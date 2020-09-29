SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SEKEY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 5,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,622. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 0.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

