Scotiabank Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $42.50

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.04.

Shares of BAM opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 110.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 51.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

