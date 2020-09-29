Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 111.4% in September

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the August 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.2 days.

Schneider Electric stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.49. 19 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $128.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.33.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

