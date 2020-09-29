SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Down 55.4% in September

SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 678,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 201.6 days.

SBHGF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 3.50. SBI has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $26.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

