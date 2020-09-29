SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Down 55.4% in September

SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 678,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 201.6 days.
SBHGF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 3.50. SBI has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $26.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.
SBI Company Profile
