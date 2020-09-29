Santen Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 225.6% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of SNPHY stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial; DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial; and DE-117.

