Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.75.

Shares of SSL opened at C$11.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 266.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.94. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$25.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total value of C$343,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 507,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,606,731.20.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

