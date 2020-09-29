Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$11.19 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.94. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.98.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$25.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total transaction of C$343,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,606,731.20.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

