Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAND opened at $8.37 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

