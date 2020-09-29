Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of SAND opened at $8.37 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.