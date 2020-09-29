SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 59.8% in September

SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. 8,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,873. SAMSONITE INTL/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.
About SAMSONITE INTL/ADR
Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for SAMSONITE INTL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAMSONITE INTL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.