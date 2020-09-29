Salon Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNM) Short Interest Up 69.4% in September

Salon Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the August 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS SLNM remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,945. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Salon Media Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

Salon Media Group Company Profile

Salon Media Group, Inc, an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, arts and culture, entertainment, sustainability, innovation, technology, and business.

