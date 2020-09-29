Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in September

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of RWEOY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. 16,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23.
Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 69.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
