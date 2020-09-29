Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in September

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RWEOY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. 16,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 69.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

