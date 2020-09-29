Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 1,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. Royce Global Value Trust has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $13.22.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

In other Royce Global Value Trust news, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce bought 499,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,130,732.28. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,217.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 892,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 248,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,924,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 44,156 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.