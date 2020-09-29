Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 1,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. Royce Global Value Trust has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $13.22.
In other Royce Global Value Trust news, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce bought 499,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,130,732.28. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,217.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
