Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ROYL traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 5,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,746. Royale Energy Funds has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
Royale Energy Funds Company Profile
