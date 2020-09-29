Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ROYL traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 5,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,746. Royale Energy Funds has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Royale Energy Funds Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

