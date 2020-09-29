Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Down 44.6% in September

Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,579,900 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 4,658,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25,799.0 days.

Shares of Royal Mail stock remained flat at $$3.00 on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROYMF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

