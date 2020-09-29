Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $42.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of BBU opened at $31.26 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

