Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €135.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €129.59 ($152.46).

SIE opened at €109.96 ($129.36) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €98.99. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

