Ross Hutton Sells 100,000 Shares of DGO Gold Ltd (ASX:DGO) Stock

DGO Gold Ltd (ASX:DGO) insider Ross Hutton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.45 ($2.46), for a total transaction of A$345,000.00 ($246,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

DGO Gold Company Profile

DGO Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral deposits in sediment hosted gold deposits in Australia. It focuses on exploring gold, copper, and cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Drummond Gold Limited and changed its name to DGO Gold Limited in September 2015.

