Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Down 63.6% in September

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Roche stock traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.96. 5,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089. Roche has a 1 year low of $280.35 and a 1 year high of $399.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHHVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

