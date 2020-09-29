Robotina Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. Robotina has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $876.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Robotina has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Robotina token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Robotina Token Profile

Robotina was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 tokens. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico . Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

