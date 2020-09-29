Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,591 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 566% compared to the typical volume of 239 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of RBA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.17%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $375,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $262,635.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,913.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

