Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. 114,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rio Tinto by 108.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 16.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.