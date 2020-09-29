Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.
RIO traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. 114,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $66.55.
Rio Tinto Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.