Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Update

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the August 31st total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 795.0 days.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of RHUHF remained flat at $$27.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

