RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get RHEINMETALL/ADR alerts:

RNMBY stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. RHEINMETALL/ADR has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $25.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RHEINMETALL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHEINMETALL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.