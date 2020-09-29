Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) recently:

9/29/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

9/15/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Glaxo’s three newest products, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca, are doing well, particularly Shingrix. These products coupled with restructuring in the Consumer Health unit have strengthened Glaxo’s competitive position. We are encouraged by the company’s initiatives to focus on its oncology pipeline. In 2020, Glaxo expects at least five potential approvals in oncology, HIV, and respiratory areas. However, pricing pressure and competitive dynamics due to generic competition for key drug, Advair, are hampering sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products. Also, competitive pressure on HIV drugs has risen. Slowing vaccination rates hurt sales of its key vaccines in the second quarter and there is uncertainty about the timing of recovery. Its shares have underperformed the industry this year so far.”

9/8/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/1/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/1/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GSK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.42. 302,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,210. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

