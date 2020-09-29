Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $75.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Renewable Energy Group traded as high as $50.01 and last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 50658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

REGI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.