Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in September

Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 4,146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECF remained flat at $$7.33 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Renesas has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

About Renesas

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

