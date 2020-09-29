REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the August 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REMYY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC started coverage on REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. REMY COINTREAU/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get REMY COINTREAU/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,756. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.