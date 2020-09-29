Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RBNC. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.11. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.32. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $112,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,347. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 9,112 shares of company stock worth $139,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 36.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

