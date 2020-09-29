Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the August 31st total of 307,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 440,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.80.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman bought 2,725,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,005,398.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,938.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

