Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (WIMHY)

9/28/2020 – WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

9/10/2020 – WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/9/2020 – WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/8/2020 – WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/11/2020 – WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/3/2020 – WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WIMHY traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. 1,537,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,003. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

