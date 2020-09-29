Raymond James Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MOBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobileiron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Mobileiron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileiron presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.44. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.91 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 366,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $733,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 692,024 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 165,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 112,219 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,641,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

