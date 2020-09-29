Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, an increase of 196.9% from the August 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 144.99% and a negative net margin of 43.99%.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.