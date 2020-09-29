Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.10

Shares of Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 56500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH)

Rathdowney Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Olza zinc-lead-silver project located in the Upper Silesian Mining district of Poland. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

