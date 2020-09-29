RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RMED stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 187,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,128. RA Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RA Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of RA Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RMED shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RA Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

