QKL Stores Inc (OTCMKTS:QKLS) Short Interest Update

QKL Stores Inc (OTCMKTS:QKLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS QKLS remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. QKL Stores has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
About QKL Stores
