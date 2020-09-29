QKL Stores Inc (OTCMKTS:QKLS) Short Interest Update

QKL Stores Inc (OTCMKTS:QKLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QKLS remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. QKL Stores has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About QKL Stores

QKL Stores Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarket chains in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. Its supermarkets and hypermarkets sell grocery items, such as instant foods, canned foods, packaged rice and wheat powder, crackers and chips, rice and ground wheat, bottled water and beverages, and cigarettes, as well as non-food items, including cleaning products, cosmetics, and disposable razors.

