Qitmeer Price Tops $0.0324 on Major Exchanges (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Allcoin, CoinEgg and CoinBene. Qitmeer has a market cap of $2.77 million and $344,796.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00260584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00089823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.38 or 0.01601115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00181563 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, CoinEgg, CoinBene and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.