QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

QCRH stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. 1,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,347. QCR has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.09.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that QCR will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in QCR by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

