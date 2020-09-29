QASH (QASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.70 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, QASH has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $13.70 million and $283,619.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX and GOPAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00041089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00091620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.01584033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00180998 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LATOKEN, EXX, IDEX, Hotbit, Huobi, Liquid, GOPAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

