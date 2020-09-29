Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) PT Raised to $7.00

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $4.75 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORRLF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from $3.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from $3.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.36.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

