PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading 22.1% Higher Over Last Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a market cap of $1.21 million and $182,208.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00090891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.01587379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180683 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,160 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.