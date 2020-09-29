ProxyNode (PRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55,614.09

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $55,614.09 and $3.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 173,782,314 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

