Proxeus Hits 1-Day Volume of $358.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Proxeus token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Over the last seven days, Proxeus has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. Proxeus has a total market capitalization of $310,261.68 and $358.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus’ launch date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,766,666 tokens. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com . The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423 . Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

