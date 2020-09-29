Prospero Silver (CVE:PSL) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Shares of Prospero Silver Corp. (CVE:PSL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.19. Prospero Silver shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 45,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Prospero Silver Company Profile (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp., and its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the El Petate, Santa Maria del Oro, Pachuca SE, Bermudez, Buenavista, Baborigame, Florida, Ocampo, and Quiporito properties located in Mexico.

