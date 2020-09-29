ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ProSight Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

ProSight Global stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. ProSight Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,277,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 931,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 122,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

