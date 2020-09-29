PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on PBSFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 1,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

