Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.76-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.9-128.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.51 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.94-2.97 EPS.

PRGS traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,524. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.03. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

