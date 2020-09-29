Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.94-2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $452-456 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.89 million.Progress Software also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Progress Software stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

